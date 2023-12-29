Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 64.7% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 493,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,876. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.47.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

