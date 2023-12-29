Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a growth of 1,071.0% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CADL opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

