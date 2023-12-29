Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $830,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 5.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after buying an additional 421,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

