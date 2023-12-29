Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.4 %
USAT stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $530.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.