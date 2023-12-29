Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 3.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. 430,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,587,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

