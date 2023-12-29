Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.