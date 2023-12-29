CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

CBZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 21,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,960. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

