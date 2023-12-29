CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 1.3%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.88. Approximately 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

CCL Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

