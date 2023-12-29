Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.10.

TSE CG traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$7.87. 51,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.68. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.6774194 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

