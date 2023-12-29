Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 521,751,424 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 521,707,547 with 463,694,765 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.71700073 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,224,779.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

