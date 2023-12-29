Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 113,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,419,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.
Specifically, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.