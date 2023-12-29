Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Certara has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

