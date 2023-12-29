CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 100370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

CGX Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

