Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.75

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 98260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.20.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.