China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of CGA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.49. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Green Agriculture
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.