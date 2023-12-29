China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 184.6% from the November 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CSGEF stock opened at 0.42 on Friday. China Suntien Green Energy has a twelve month low of 0.42 and a twelve month high of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.42 and a 200 day moving average of 0.42.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

