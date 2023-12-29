Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading Up 0.5%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

