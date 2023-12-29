Chromia Reaches Market Cap of $144.69 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $144.69 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

