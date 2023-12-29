CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $26.22 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

CHS Increases Dividend

About CHS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from CHS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.