Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.61

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 54839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.