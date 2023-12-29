Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

LIN stock opened at $409.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.02 and its 200 day moving average is $386.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

