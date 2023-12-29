Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

