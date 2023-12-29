Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

