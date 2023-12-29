Clarius Group LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.