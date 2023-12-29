Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $99.99 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

