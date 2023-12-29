Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

