Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $121.33 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

