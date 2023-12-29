Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $261.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

