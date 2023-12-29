Clarke (TSE:CKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.28

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.28, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.

Clarke Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.98 million, a PE ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.52.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.19 million for the quarter. Clarke had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarke

About Clarke

In other Clarke news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $400,108. 75.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.