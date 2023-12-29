Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Shares Up 33.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 157,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 33,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

