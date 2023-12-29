CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 214,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 203,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CMC Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

