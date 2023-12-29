Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.64. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 913.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

