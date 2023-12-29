Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $27.10 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $738.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 827.31%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

