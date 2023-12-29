Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Up 795.0% in December

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, a growth of 795.0% from the November 30th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $971.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

