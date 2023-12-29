Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $8.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 113,944 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
