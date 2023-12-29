Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $8.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 113,944 shares trading hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

