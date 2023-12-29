Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Down 18.4%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Up 25.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
