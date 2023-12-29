Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $386.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $387.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.