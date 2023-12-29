Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.