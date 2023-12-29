Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

