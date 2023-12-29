Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.