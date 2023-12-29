Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $457.50 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

