Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $245.27.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

