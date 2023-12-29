Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $395,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $941.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $957.34 and a 200 day moving average of $943.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

