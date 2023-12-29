Contrasting ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) & Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 26.02 -$1.36 million N/A N/A ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -3.91

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51% ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.66%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Artemis Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.