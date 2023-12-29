Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

