Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.71. 597,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $292.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $600.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

