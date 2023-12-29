Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $663.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $600.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.