Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in December

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COVTY opened at $29.20 on Friday. Covestro has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

