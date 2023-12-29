CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.