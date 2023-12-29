CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.