Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.66

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.66 and last traded at $116.83, with a volume of 7587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Get Crane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 1,845.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 99.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 768.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.